WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.44, approximately 4,637 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 29,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WESFARMERS LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97.

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

