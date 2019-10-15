Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Shares Up 5.6%

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) shares shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.49 and last traded at C$6.27, 221,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 695,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.94.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDO. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.65 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.98.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $814.97 million and a PE ratio of 35.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.61.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$42.28 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.