Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) Short Interest Update

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 789,900 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the August 30th total of 937,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 974,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WAIR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.75 to $11.05 in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAIR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. 410,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,711. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. Wesco Aircraft has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Wesco Aircraft had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $442.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Wesco Aircraft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wesco Aircraft will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wesco Aircraft

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

