Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Short Interest Update

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,720,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the August 30th total of 11,980,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Wendys has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners set a $20.00 target price on Wendys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI set a $20.00 price objective on Wendys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Wendys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $9,452,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at $108,340,973. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $75,763.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,728.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,478,694 shares of company stock valued at $49,468,264. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 1.5% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 58,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the third quarter valued at $443,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the second quarter valued at $33,434,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the second quarter valued at $506,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

