Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) by 110.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,190.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 387,512 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $173.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 4.75. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZYNE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

