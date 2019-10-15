Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $54,000 Position in Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,093 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Moneygram International were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGI. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moneygram International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter worth $3,334,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moneygram International from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Moneygram International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.71. Moneygram International Inc has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $6.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $323.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.31 million. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Moneygram International Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

