Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Separately, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,174,000.
Shares of NYSE:BQH opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66.
About Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.
