Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 643.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.48.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,834,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.26). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

