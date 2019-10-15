Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 1.2% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 372.8% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 149,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 117,987 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 28,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 16.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 67.8% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.48.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.11. 37,944,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,907,316. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.16. The stock has a market cap of $216.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $55.04.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.