Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Position Decreased by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 643.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,717,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,834,276. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $55.04.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

