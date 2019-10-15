Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $15.00

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.23% from the company’s previous close.

OI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens-Illinois presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. Owens-Illinois has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 39.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol A. Williams bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

