Wells Fargo & Co Initiates Coverage on PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PPG. Societe Generale started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on PPG Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.93.

Shares of PPG traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,846. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $94.41 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $1,628,436.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,743.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,772,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 411,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,421,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $828,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

