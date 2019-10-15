Well Done LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA opened at $173.68 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $245.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

