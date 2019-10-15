Well Done LLC Sells 9,009 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Well Done LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 134,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,503,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 161,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 16,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.41. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $81.99.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2854 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

