Well Done LLC Invests $293,000 in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 72,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter.

ISMD opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25. Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $27.81.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

