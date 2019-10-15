Well Done LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Well Done LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.1% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 12,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,322,860.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $5,720,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,497 shares of company stock worth $15,701,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

NYSE:ABT opened at $81.49 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $88.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average of $81.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.