Well Done LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $110.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day moving average of $109.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $91.62 and a 12-month high of $113.63.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.