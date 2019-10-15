Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weingarten Realty Investors is focused on delivering solid returns to shareholders by actively developing, acquiring, and intensively managing properties in twenty one states that span the southern portion of the United States from coast to coast. Weingarten’s business activities encompass the long-term ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of strategically located neighborhood and community shopping centers and select industrial properties. The vast majority of our shopping centers are anchored by either a supermarket or a national value-oriented retailer. These anchors combined with convenient locations, attractive and well-maintained properties and a strong tenant mix help to ensure the long-term success of our merchants and the viability of our portfolio. The Company’s portfolio of Thirf caproperties includes thirty neighborhood and community shopping centers and sixty four industrial properties, aggregating fourty million square feet. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WRI. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of WRI stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $28.94. 599,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,451. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.62 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $117,727.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,683.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 135,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 135,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

