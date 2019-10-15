Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.52. Weingarten Realty Investors posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.62 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 46.97%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WRI shares. Compass Point started coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of WRI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 695,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,533. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

In related news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $117,727.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,683.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 82,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 55.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 24,089 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.6% during the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 757,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

