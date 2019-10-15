Wedbush Weighs in on Wendys Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Wendys in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Wendys alerts:

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WEN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Wendys has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 2,361.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,669,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,211 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 12.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 269,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,826 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 3,181.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 166,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 161,260 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the second quarter worth $12,300,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 21.0% during the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wendys news, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $75,763.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,728.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $39,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at $108,722,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,478,694 shares of company stock worth $49,468,264. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Wendys’s payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.