WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 97.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,709 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 456.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,826,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,357 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,692,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,084,000 after acquiring an additional 777,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,434,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,287,666,000 after acquiring an additional 659,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,547,000 after acquiring an additional 550,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,161,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,855,000 after acquiring an additional 542,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC stock opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $98.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.72.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.91.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total transaction of $341,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,067.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 90,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $8,737,522.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 236,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,827,391.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,849 shares of company stock valued at $22,963,496 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.