Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 374,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,103,000 after acquiring an additional 137,391 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in Webster Financial by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Webster Financial by 65.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,244,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,216,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,709,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WBS traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.27. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $959,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $51,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,099 shares in the company, valued at $774,276.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $203,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

