Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $54.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBS. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.39. 405,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.27.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $51,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,099 shares in the company, valued at $774,276.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,670. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

