Webjet (ASX:WEB) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.74

Shares of Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and traded as low as $10.01. Webjet shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 1,138,202 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is A$14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Webjet’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

In other news, insider Brad Holman acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$12.18 ($8.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,440.00 ($69,106.38). Also, insider John Guscic acquired 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$11.28 ($8.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$199,602.90 ($141,562.34). Insiders have bought a total of 52,200 shares of company stock worth $580,301 over the last 90 days.

About Webjet (ASX:WEB)

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international air travel, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises, as well as offers digital marketing consultancy services.

