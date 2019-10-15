Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 7,311 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $25,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 942,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period.

SCHP traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $56.41. 603,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,927. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $52.75 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07.

