Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 154.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 402.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $189.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.41.

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $204.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,193. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $120.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

