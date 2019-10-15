Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $7.75 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,894 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 717.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,927 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $583,401,000 after acquiring an additional 249,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Oppenheimer lowered Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $321.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $298.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $307.34. The company has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total transaction of $1,781,206.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $99,067.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

