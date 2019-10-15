Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 6,524 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,491,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,779,000 after acquiring an additional 171,826 shares during the last quarter. Daily Journal Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,382,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,230,000 after acquiring an additional 310,818 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,662,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,207,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,070,000 after acquiring an additional 195,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,143,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,998. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

In other news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,547 shares of company stock worth $2,862,231. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

