Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 272,735 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,735 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 5.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $771,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 280.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 410.0% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 855.1% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period.

SCHB stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $71.47. 532,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,865. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average of $70.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $56.12 and a twelve month high of $72.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3405 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

