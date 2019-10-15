WAX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $93,001.00 (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 15th. WAX has a market capitalization of $21.64 million and approximately $93,001.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX token can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, C2CX and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00225273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.01128532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00028460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089814 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,770,303,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 837,205,646 tokens. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex, C2CX, Bithumb, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Huobi, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Bibox, Kyber Network, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

