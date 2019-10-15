Wavesbet Trading Up 10.4% This Week (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Wavesbet has a market cap of $270,546.00 and $93,678.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00021380 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000853 BTC.

About Wavesbet

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet . The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

