Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Update

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the August 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 728,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 17,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $1,569,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,942.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 2,038 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $186,334.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,638 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,039. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 181,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 28,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,239,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,989,000 after acquiring an additional 38,694 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WCN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.35. 31,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.28. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $70.28 and a 52-week high of $97.93. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.19.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.66.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

