Warburg Research Reiterates “€87.00” Price Target for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX)

Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €75.72 ($88.05).

ETR:SAX opened at €71.55 ($83.20) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €69.55 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.06. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €40.30 ($46.86) and a fifty-two week high of €72.65 ($84.48).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

