Warburg Research Analysts Give Indus (ETR:INH) a €51.00 Price Target

Indus (ETR:INH) has been assigned a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INH. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Indus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Indus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

ETR:INH opened at €34.85 ($40.52) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.54. The firm has a market cap of $852.10 million and a P/E ratio of 13.11. Indus has a 52-week low of €31.30 ($36.40) and a 52-week high of €49.85 ($57.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.81.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

