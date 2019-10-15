Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 132 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.0% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 285,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,735,000 after acquiring an additional 23,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total value of $261,306.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,903.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total value of $2,323,985.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,121 shares of company stock worth $6,134,153 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SHW traded up $8.86 on Tuesday, hitting $559.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $538.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $355.28 and a one year high of $564.44.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $526.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.85.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

