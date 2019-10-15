Wambolt & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 281.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,459.5% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 501.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

HACK stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.11. 6,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,875. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $42.23.

