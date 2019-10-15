Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $437,000 Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,066,345,000 after buying an additional 1,241,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after buying an additional 892,554 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,690,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,133,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,524,000 after purchasing an additional 480,345 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,010,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935,958 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler purchased 15,112 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. Also, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk purchased 21,400 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,807.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.23. 1,276,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.10.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

