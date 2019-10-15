Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,687. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.78.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.8574 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

