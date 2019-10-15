Wambolt & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 94.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.82.

FleetCor Technologies stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.79. 188,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,044. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $304.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $647.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

