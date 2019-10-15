Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61.

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 24.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

