W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Co

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price target on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 price target on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Get W. R. Grace & Co alerts:

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $65.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,777. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $513.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 85.42% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William C. Dockman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.21 per share, with a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,721.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Force Andrew Hudson La III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.04 per share, for a total transaction of $276,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,654,834.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 498,970 shares of company stock worth $32,047,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 154.8% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 1,443.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 869.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.