W. R. Berkley (WRB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

NYSE:WRB opened at $71.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $45.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.71 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.