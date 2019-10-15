Volution Group (LON:FAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $190.00

Shares of Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.48), with a volume of 590177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.50 ($2.36).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 202.50 ($2.65).

The company has a market cap of $376.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 174.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

Volution Group Company Profile (LON:FAN)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

