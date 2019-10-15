Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Has $4.48 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 5.1% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Macquarie set a $226.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

NYSE BABA traded up $4.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.52. 1,141,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,073,373. The firm has a market cap of $447.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

