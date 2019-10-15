Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 577.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,374.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 845,143 shares of company stock valued at $43,950,409. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,392,536. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.70. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

