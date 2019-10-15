VikkyToken Price Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (VIKKY)

VikkyToken (CURRENCY:VIKKY) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. One VikkyToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Mercatox. In the last seven days, VikkyToken has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. VikkyToken has a market capitalization of $10,239.00 and $23,400.00 worth of VikkyToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00225631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.01090104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029437 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00089308 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VikkyToken

VikkyToken’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,082,538 tokens. The official message board for VikkyToken is medium.com/@vikkyglobal . VikkyToken’s official Twitter account is @VikkyGlobal . VikkyToken’s official website is ico.vikky.io

VikkyToken Token Trading

VikkyToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VikkyToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VikkyToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VikkyToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

