Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Trading 4.1% Higher

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) shares traded up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78, 180,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 250% from the average session volume of 51,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

About Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF)

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform and $26 billion in retail assets under management across 66 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

