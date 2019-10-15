Vesuvius’ (VSVS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 648.67 ($8.48).

Shares of VSVS stock opened at GBX 383.40 ($5.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. Vesuvius has a one year low of GBX 428.60 ($5.60) and a one year high of GBX 646 ($8.44). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 458.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 524.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

