Veros (VRS) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Veros has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Veros has a market capitalization of $46,128.00 and approximately $45,258.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veros token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veros alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00223154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.01082131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00028938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00090117 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Veros

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,809,553 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency . The official website for Veros is vedh.io

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.