Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 11,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VET stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.19. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $320.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.16 million. Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 11.9%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 268.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VET shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

